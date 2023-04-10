1,642 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 80,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $51.00. 13,151,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,280,895. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

