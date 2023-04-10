94,165 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,872,355. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

