9,575 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.38.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.60. 294,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,335. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

