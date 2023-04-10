Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.07% of Airbnb worth $40,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 32.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $243,677.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,408,785 shares of company stock valued at $298,955,908. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.75. 1,451,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,121,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $174.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

