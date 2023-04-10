Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Alliant Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,562. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

