Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Boosted by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Altria Group by 227.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after buying an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after buying an additional 1,604,742 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,176. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

