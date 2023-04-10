American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,783,152 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 153,370 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $263,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $69,235,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.50. 568,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,441. The company has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.18. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $192.42.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

