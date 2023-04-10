Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Progressive (PGR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Progressive (NYSE: PGR):

4/10/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $159.00 to $168.00.

4/8/2023 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $159.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2023 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2023 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $116.00.

3/10/2023 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2023 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2023 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $127.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Progressive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/13/2023 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $133.00.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.64. The stock had a trading volume of 397,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,872. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average of $132.14. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $148.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of 125.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Get The Progressive Co alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 46.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 23.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $596,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.