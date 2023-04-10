Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Progressive (PGR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Progressive (NYSE: PGR):

  • 4/10/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $159.00 to $168.00.
  • 4/8/2023 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 4/5/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $159.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/31/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/27/2023 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/18/2023 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 3/16/2023 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $116.00.
  • 3/10/2023 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/2/2023 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 2/22/2023 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 2/17/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $127.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/16/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/16/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/15/2023 – Progressive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
  • 2/13/2023 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $133.00.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.64. The stock had a trading volume of 397,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,872. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average of $132.14. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $148.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of 125.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 46.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 23.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $596,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

