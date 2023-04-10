Analyzing Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chewy and Grove Collaborative’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $10.10 billion 1.50 $49.23 million $0.11 322.03 Grove Collaborative $321.53 million 0.25 -$87.71 million N/A N/A

Chewy has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy 0.49% 45.19% 2.62% Grove Collaborative N/A N/A -33.88%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Chewy and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Chewy has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chewy and Grove Collaborative, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 10 11 0 2.52 Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00

Chewy currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.40%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 452.49%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Chewy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chewy beats Grove Collaborative on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc. operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

