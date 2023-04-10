APENFT (NFT) Market Cap Reaches $106.01 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $106.01 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About APENFT

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

