Astar Trading Up 8.2% This Week (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Astar has a total market capitalization of $104.28 million and approximately $22.16 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Astar has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

