Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.
Shares of AY traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 438,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,007. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -697.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
