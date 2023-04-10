AVINOC Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $79.61 million and $215,269.34 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

