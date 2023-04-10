Axie Infinity (AXS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.72 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $8.61 or 0.00028783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $998.32 million and $40.72 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023594 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018550 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,868.69 or 0.99848741 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.39772376 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $33,531,924.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

