Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 5,302 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,875,000 after buying an additional 1,457,903 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 20,926 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 163.9% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GINN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.67. 2,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,857. The company has a market capitalization of $324.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

