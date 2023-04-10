Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 3,524 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $307,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $208,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,865,000 after buying an additional 33,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 987,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,844. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

