Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 513,616 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 513,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,351,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 3.2% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.53% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.