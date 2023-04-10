Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,773 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 1.36% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPEM. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,988. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $279.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

