Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $21.51

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.51, but opened at $20.92. Bilibili shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 316,616 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Bilibili Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

