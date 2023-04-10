Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $464.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $464.10 and last traded at $464.10, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $464.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.65.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO.B Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

