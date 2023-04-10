BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $30,946.35 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CMO Todd Berard sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $30,946.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,828.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Todd Berard sold 521 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $10,743.02.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Todd Berard sold 874 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $19,883.50.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Todd Berard sold 9,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $226,170.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Todd Berard sold 3,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $87,535.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $162,760.00.

BLFS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.62. 269,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

