BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Director Sells $1,039,200.00 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 262,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,835. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

