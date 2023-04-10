BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Director Sells $1,039,200.00 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 262,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,835. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

