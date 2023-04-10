BITCOIN ADDITIONAL One Day Volume Hits $449,715.05 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $29,697.19 or 0.99938342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $368.80 million and approximately $449,715.05 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

