Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $284.74 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $16.26 or 0.00053636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $284.74 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00130795 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001262 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

