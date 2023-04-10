BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 417,428 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 329,650 shares.The stock last traded at $75.48 and had previously closed at $76.05.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $526.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKLC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 713,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 804.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

