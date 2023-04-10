Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF accounts for 1.6% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned 1.30% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TUR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUR stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.42. 38,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,907. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $289.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

