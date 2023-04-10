Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries comprises about 2.2% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,366,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.89. The company had a trading volume of 58,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.22.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

