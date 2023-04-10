Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

EDV stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,149. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $112.09.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

