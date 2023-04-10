Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

3M Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MMM traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $102.17. The company had a trading volume of 987,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

