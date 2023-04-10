Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America accounts for approximately 2.6% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,364,000 after purchasing an additional 115,784 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,110,000 after buying an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.5 %

PKG stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.50. 126,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average is $130.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

