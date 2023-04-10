Bradley Leonard Ormsby Purchases 2 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 2 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,900 ($110.53) per share, with a total value of £178 ($221.06).

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

Judges Scientific stock traded up GBX 300 ($3.73) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 9,200 ($114.26). The company had a trading volume of 5,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,395. The company has a market capitalization of £586.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,766.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. Judges Scientific plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,400 ($79.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,600 ($119.23). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,994.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,200.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.08.

Judges Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 59 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4,196.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

