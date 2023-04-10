Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 15,441 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,280 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.78. 2,420,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,344,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.