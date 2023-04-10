Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $130.00. 517,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

