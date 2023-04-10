Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.80. 547,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $60.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -45.59%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

