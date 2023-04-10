Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.59. 271,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,319. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

