Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 887.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.08. 72,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,862. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.14 and a 200-day moving average of $220.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

