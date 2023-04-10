Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $359.19. The stock had a trading volume of 352,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,242. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

