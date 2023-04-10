Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.0 %

LMT traded up $5.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $495.20. The stock had a trading volume of 229,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.71. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.