Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 889 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.1% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

ATVI traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 962,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,712. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $85.88.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.