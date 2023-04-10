C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131,796 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 2.18% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $235,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.85. 82,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,983. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

