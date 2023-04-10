Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,334 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHZ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 119,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,925. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

