Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 41,232 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,232 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $25,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 65,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,278. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $48.28.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

