Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.99. 8,003,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,102,359. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.