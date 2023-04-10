Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.51.

Sirius XM Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,835,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

