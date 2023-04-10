Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $926,000 Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $34.84. 44,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

