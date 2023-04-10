Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,214. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

