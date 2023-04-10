Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.38. 1,123,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.26. The company has a market cap of $405.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

