Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.80. The company had a trading volume of 351,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,489. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.70. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

