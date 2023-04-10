Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.71. 771,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,150,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

