Celer Network (CELR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $147.82 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $147.82 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

